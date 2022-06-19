Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Deliver Fierce Runway Prep Walks in Bodycon Outfits & Y2K Heels

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are two of the world’s top models — so it only makes sense that they’re also friends in fashion. The duo showed off their runway-ready skills for a sleek video on social media on Friday, shared by stylist Dani Michelle.

Set to a remix of Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love,” the clip finds the duo strutting down separate hallways before dramatically posing together by a set of double doors, winking, blowing kisses and flipping their hair throughout. For the occasion, Jenner wore a silky abstract-printed purple and cream bodycon minidress with long sleeves, paired with delicate sparkling drop earrings. Bieber, in contrasting yet coordinating style, also wore sparkling drop earrings with a slinky silky outfit: a matching light blue crop top and miniskirt. Each featured long trailing floral embellishments on opposite sides that dramatically swirled behind her, paired with a swinging shoulder bag and thin necklace.

When it came to shoes, Jenner’s weren’t visible in the clip. Bieber’s however, mostly were: a pair of shiny cream mules. Her style featured squared toes with platform soles and wide toe straps. Though the heels were not visible, the style likely included a block, flared or stiletto silhouette— all popular iterations of the slip-on pair — to add a Y2K finish to Bieber’s outfit.

Both models are no stranger to sleek heels, wearing numerous pairs of daring pumps, sandals and more on and off the red carpet over the years.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 7. CREDIT: Rachpoot/ASTRO/MEGA

For footwear, Jenner typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The Tiffany & Co. ambassador’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

