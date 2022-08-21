Kendall Jenner Elevates Shopping Trip With ’90s Skirt & Vegan Adidas Sneakers at Whole Foods

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner channeled ’90s style with a sporty twist while shopping at Whole Foods in Beverly Hills this weekend.

Arriving to the grocery store on Saturday after her viral 818 Tequila launch party, the “Kardashians” star shopped for food in a dark green tank top and cream midi skirt. The minimalist, tonal pieces created a relaxed ’90s-esque ensemble, which gained added vintage appeal from Jenner’s thin black sunglasses. A beige nylon tote bag and lime green manicure completed her ensemble.

Kendall Jenner shops at Whole Foods in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 20, 2022.

Kendall Jenner shops at Whole Foods in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 20, 2022.

When it came to shoes, Jenner opted for a set of Adidas’ Samba sneakers. Her $100 vegan style featured low-top faux leather uppers, with 20% of them crafted from at least 50-100% recycled materials. The lace-up pair was complete with gray rounded toes, the brand’s signature three stripes in black and brown gum outsoles. The set added an laidback nature to Jenner’s outfit, emphasizing its ease while remaining smooth and versatile.

A closer look at Jenner's Adidas sneakers.

Adidas' Samba sneakers.

Low-top sneakers like Jenner’s often feature suede or leather uppers with a lace-up silhouette, designed for everyday wear. Most pairs feature neutral-toned uppers in hues of white, black or brown, making them versatile with an array of ensembles. In recent months, new styles have grown in popularity from brands including Veja, SeaVees and Onitsuka Tiger. Cariama has also expanded its footprint with the popularity of its’ sustainable low-top lace-up and slip-on sneakers in a range of colors, even releasing whimsical collaborations with Peanuts and National Geographic this summer.

Kendall Jenner shops at Whole Foods in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 20, 2022.

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

