Kelly Rowland Says She Fears Beyoncé’s Wrath If She Ever Removed Painful Heels on the Red Carpet

Kelly Rowland was sharply suited for an appearance on “The Today Show.”

The Grammy Award-winning musician spoke with Hoda Kotb on the morning program in a pale pink striped blazer. Featuring sharp pointed lapels, her jacket was layered over a lighter top and gray-pink trousers. The professional ensemble was paired with hoop earrings and delicate layered necklaces.

Rowland completed her look with a sharp pair of light brown pumps. Featuring pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, the musician’s footwear grounded her look with a clean, versatile finish.

You can discover Rowland’s full interview, where she discussed reconnecting with her father after 30 years, in the link below.

Related Paris Hilton Shines Bright in Crystallized Minidress & Electric Blue Pumps for Quay Eyewear Collaboration Launch Julianne Hough Steps Into Spring in Colorful Cheetah Print Dress & Pointy Pumps for 'GMA' Peyton List Is Pretty In Pearls, Peekaboo Bra Gown & Peep-Toe Heels With Boyfriend at Critics' Choice Awards 2022

The singer also chatted with Kotb about walking in heels, which was later shared on Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s joint TikTok page. When asked if she’d ever remove painful high heels on the red carpet, Rowland swiftly replied that she’d champion on —or face the wrath of her former Destiny’s Child teammates.

“Have you met Michelle [Williams] and Beyoncé?” Rowland exclaimed. “They would have me for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And the funny thing is, they would be like, ‘You better suck that up. You better grin and bear that. You better smile, girl.”

The “Motivation” singer also donned a second look during her appearance, featuring a bold pink jumpsuit. Worn while discussing friendship with Kotb and La La Anthony, the silky number featured a draped asymmetric neckline and off-the-shoulder silhouette. Layered jewelry brought a burst of glamour to Rowland’s look, which you can view in her second interview below.

Rowland’s shoe style is sharp and streamlined. The “Dilemma” singer often wears pumps and sandals on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can be spotted in slides, sandals and lace-up boots. Rowland’s casual looks also include sneakers from Nike, Air Jordan and Converse. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed apparel and footwear capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics as well.

Discover Rowland’s shoe style at Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.