Kelly Rowland Is So ‘Clueless’ in ’90s-Inspired Plaid Blazer Dress & Slick Pumps for ‘Today Show’

Kelly Rowland looked straight out of the ’90s for her latest appearance on the “Today Show” in New York City on Wednesday.

The “Miss Kelly” musician left the morning show’s studio in a blue and black plaid blazer dress, layered over sheer black tights. Complete with large black buttons, a sharp collar and black piping, her ensemble seemed directly inspired by the plaid sets worn by Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz from ’90s rom-com “Clueless.” Rowland gave her look a modern update with a sleek black top, rings, a red manicure and layered necklaces.

Kelly Rowland leaves “The Today Show” in New York City on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Kelly Rowland leaves “The Today Show” in New York City on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The musician went sharp in a set of black pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured triangular toes and shiny patent leather uppers. Though Rowland’s heels weren’t visible, the pair likely featured stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

Related Julianne Hough Dances in Sharp Heels With John Stamos as Elvis in 'Viva Las Vegas' Tribute for 'Step Into the Movies' Khloe Kardashian Elevates Monochromatic Street Style With Black Alligator Bell Bottoms & Christian Louboutin Pumps Britney Spears Proves the Versatility of Black Pumps Modeling Plaid Crop Top, Metallic Leggings and Little Black Dress

Kelly Rowland leaves “The Today Show” in New York City on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

A closer look at Rowland’s pumps. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

This wasn’t Rowland’s first “Today” appearance this week, either. On Tuesday, she co-hosted the show with Hoda Kotb and chatted about topics ranging from her estranged father to friendship with La La Anthony. She also chatted with Kotb about championing through wearing painful heels on the red carpet — or face the wrath of her former Destiny’s Child teammates — which was later shared on Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s joint TikTok page.

“Have you met Michelle [Williams] and Beyoncé?” Rowland exclaimed at the time. “They would have me for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And the funny thing is, they would be like, ‘You better suck that up. You better grin and bear that. You better smile, girl.'”

Kelly Rowland leaves “The Today Show” in New York City on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Rowland’s shoe style is sharp and streamlined. The “Dilemma” singer often wears pumps and sandals on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can be spotted in slides, sandals and lace-up boots. Rowland’s casual looks also include sneakers from Nike, Air Jordan and Converse. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed apparel and footwear capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics as well.

Discover Rowland’s shoe style at Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.