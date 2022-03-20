Kelly Rowland Boosts Blue Jeans with Air Jordans at Baby2Baby Distribution Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Rowland brought sporty style to nonprofit Baby2Baby’s B2B Safe Distribution event at Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary School in Los Angeles. The star volunteered with Busy Philipps to provide clothing, diapers, school supplies, groceries and more for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vons and Albertsons-presented event also included a vaccination clinic and provided each family with a week’s worth of groceries.

For the occasion, Rowland kept her ensemble casual in a pair of light-wash blue jeans. Completing her look was a black tank top with structured shoulders and large gold hoop earrings. The former Destiny’s Child member’s outfit was a relaxed but sharp take on casual dressing while helping those in need.

Kelly Rowland attends Baby2Baby’s B2B Safe Distribution event in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

“I am always proud to be a Baby2Baby Board Member, but days like today where I get to spend time with the families we serve are the most rewarding,” Rowland said in a statement. “Baby2Baby has worked tirelessly over the last two years providing essentials to children impacted by the pandemic, and I’m so thankful to partners like Vons and Albertsons for supporting this important work.”

(L-R): Baby2Baby Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Kelly Rowland and Baby2Baby Co-CEO Norah Weinstein attend Baby2Baby’s B2B Safe Distribution event in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Rowland wore Jordan color-blocked leather sneakers in a sharp green and black colorway. Her Air Jordan 1 Retro High 2.0 style featured a high-top silhouette in a “Pine Green” and black colorway. Her high-top pair was complete with white rubber soles, a lace-up silhouette and rounded toes. The style retails for $368 on Farfetch.com.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High 2.0 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Sneakers like Rowland’s add a sporty boost to any ensemble, providing a casual and retro-influenced air. Color-blocked palettes in tonal hues and neutrals have also proven a sharp addition to everyday sneaker rotations. Aside from the “Ms. Kelly” musician, stars like Kate Hudson, Elsa Hosk and Bella Hadid have also laced up in colorful Givenchy, New Balance and Burberry sneakers in recent weeks.

Rowland’s shoe style is sharp and streamlined. The “Dilemma” singer often wears pumps and sandals on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sneakers, Rowland can be spotted in slides, sandals and lace-up boots.

The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed apparel and footwear capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics as well.

