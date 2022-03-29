Kelly Clarkson Gives ‘American Song Contest’ the Cold Shoulder in Edgy Leather Dress & Booties

Kelly Clarkson debuted her edgiest look yet while for the second week of “American Song Contest” in Universal City, Calif., yesterday.

The “Stronger” musician posed on the red carpet in a black leather dress with a cold-shoulder silhouette that created a plunging neckline. Complete with a wrapped top and skirt, puffed sleeves and buckled shoulder straps, the outfit was utterly edgy. Clarkson finished her rock n’ roll ensemble with gold earrings, as well as sheer black tights.

Kelly Clarkson arrives at the ‘American Song Contest’ Week 2 red carpet at Universal Studios in Universal City, California on March 28, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Completing the “American Idol” winner’s look was a set of matching black ankle booties. The style featured black leather uppers with rounded toes. Though her heels weren’t visible, Clarkson’s footwear likely featured flat soles or short block heels. The pair created a fully monochrome moment, while also matching perfectly with her dress texture.

A closer look at Clarkson’s booties. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Ankle booties like Clarkson’s are a versatile year-round shoe. Neutral leather and suede styles with a range of heel sizes are top trends in any season, like new styles by Steve Madden, Tank Steiger and Cougar Shoes. Aside from Clarkson, stars like Chloe Grace Moretz, Halsey and Chrissy Teigen have also worn sharp booties by Louis Vuitton, Chloé and The Attico in recent weeks.

Kelly Clarkson arrives at the ‘American Song Contest’ Week 2 red carpet at Universal Studios in Universal City, California on March 28, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Clarkson’s shoe style ranges from bohemian to edgy. The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host often wears ankle and combat boots with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13. Her ensembles also feature trendy footwear like Mary Janes, loafers and kitten heels from brands like Miu Miu, Chie Mihara and Gucci. For formal occasions, Clarkson often wears embellished pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain — plus affordable labels like ASOS. Her off-duty looks frequently feature sneakers by Converse and APL, as well.

