Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week

Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week.

The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather top-handle vertical tote.

Kelela attends Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo

When it came to shoes, Kelela strapped into a set of bold heeled mules. The “LMK” singer’s black leather style featured thin 3-4-inch heels, complete with elongated rounded toes. Nine thin straps on each shoe created a slick cutout silhouette, completing the pair with a barely-there effect. The set elevated her outfit with a nonchalantly ’90s-esque feel, particularly from its edgy take on the “naked shoe” trend that’s been sweeping the footwear industry this summer.

Kelela and Maximilian Davis pose backstage at Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 collection featured the debut of Maximilian Davis, the 27-year-old designer known for his own namesake brand. Inspired by Hollywood and Ferragamo’s own rich heritage, Davis’ collection pair homage to the formality of old Hollywood and the modernity of the movie capital today. Sunset-worthy gradients and hues of red, orange and yellow were draped in sheer tops and dresses, with stark contrast through sheer-paneled gowns and matte leather micro-mini shorts, jackets and bandeau tops in black and white tones. Completing the collection were equally sharp flat mules for men and women, as well as the debut of new coordinating strappy sandals with heels molded after the brand’s circular Gancini emblem.

Models walk the runway during the finale of the spring ’23 Ferragamo show. CREDIT: Getty Images

