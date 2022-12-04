Keke Palmer Reveals Pregnancy in Sharp Suede Heels on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Keke Palmer’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut came with a special surprise — the multi-hyphenate’s own pregnancy reveal.

During her opening monologue, Palmer opened her outfit to reveal her baby bump. For the occasion, she wore a deep brown collared shirt cut as a crop top, complete with a set of matching trousers. The actress accented her ensemble with sparkling diamond-covered hoop earrings and rings. Completing her outfit with a sharp finish was a light brown overcoat with a long hemline, padded shoulders and pointed lapels, which the “True Jackson, V.P.” star opened to reveal her pregnant belly.

Keke Palmer hosts “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

“People have been in my comments, saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant.’ And I want to set the record straight: I am!” Palmer shared onstage, cradling her bump. “But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing. And I am so excited, guys. I’m going to be a mom!”

Keke Palmer hosts “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Keke Palmer hosts “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

When it came to footwear, Palmer appeared to slip into a pair of sharp suede boots for the occasion. The “Nope” star’s style featured closed uppers with triangular pointed toes in a soft beige hue, accentuating the brown tones of her ensemble. The pair was complete with stiletto heels, likely totaling 3-4 inches in height. You can see the style in full in her viral monologue, now on YouTube.

Palmer is the latest star to reveal her baby bump in dynamic style in 2022 — embracing a new wave of upholding one’s personal style and embracing glamour while pregnant. Other stars who have done the same this year include Rihanna, Blake Lively, Nicky Hilton and Chrissy Teigen.

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle. Palmer’s also become a favored member of the fashion industry, starring in campaigns and ads for Old Navy and Olay.

