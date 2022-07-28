×
Keke Palmer Sees Green in Lace Gown and Satin Platforms at ‘Nope’ London Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Keke Palmer attends the "Nope" premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on July 28, 2022
CREDIT: Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Keke Palmer packed a punch at the London premiere for her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.”

While hitting the red carpet with co-star Daniel Kaluuya at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the Emmy Award-winning star posed in a green lace gown. The long-sleeved number featured a swirling floral pattern, as well as a dramatically feathered midsection. Completing Palmer’s ensemble were delicate sparkling huggie earrings, allowing her statement dress to take center stage.

Keke Palmer attends the “Nope” premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on July 28, 2022
CREDIT: Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya attend the “Nope” premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on July 28, 2022
CREDIT: Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Palmer’s footwear of choice consisted of an equally bold pair of platform sandals. The “True Jackson, V.P.” actress’ style included stiletto heels — likely totaling 4-5 inches in height — and platform soles in a shimmery brown satin. The pair created a neutral base for her ensemble, further amplifying her dress; bright hue.

Keke Palmer attends the “Nope” premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on July 28, 2022
CREDIT: Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Palmer’s platform heels mark the latest bold fashion moment for the star this summer, amidst press tours for both “Nope” and the Disney animated film “Lightyear.” In fact, Palmer’s “Nope” red carpet ensembles have continued her penchant for statement-making attire, hailing from Marc Jacobs, Prada and David Koma. Her footwear, which has included Jacobs’ iconic Kiki boots and neon and embellished heels by Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti, similarly furthers this narrative as well.

Keke Palmer at 'Nope' world premiere held at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Keke Palmer at ‘Nope’ world premiere held at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle. Palmer’s also become a favored member of the fashion industry, starring in campaigns and ads for Old Navy and Olay.

Click to Discover Palmer’s bold shoe style over the years in the gallery.

