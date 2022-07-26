Keke Palmer Straps into Daringly Glamorous Lace-Up Dress and Slick Ankle-Strap Pumps on ‘WWHL’

Keke Palmer glittered for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” while promoting her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.”

While sitting down with Cohen and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, Palmer wore a daring long-sleeved minidress. Her dark green piece featured a sharp-shouldered crop top and miniskirt covered in gleaming sequins. Connecting the two pieces was a wraparound black sash that criss-crossed across Palmer’s midsection, as well as an added loop in her skirt’s waistline. The “Lightyear” star completed the slick piece with gold earrings and thin rings.

You can watch Palmer on the “WWHL” episode and after-show, where she discusses “RHOA” drama and her Angela Bassett impressions, on YouTube:

When it came to footwear, the Emmy Award-winning star’s shoes were equally sleek: a sharp pair of Stuart Weitzman pumps. Palmer’s $475 Stuart style featured thin ankle straps and 4-inch stiletto heels, as well as pointed black patent leather uppers. The glossy pair smoothly complemented Palmer’s dress’ black straps, while providing a clean base for its tonal colors and disco-worthy texture to take center stage.

Stuart Weitzman’s Stuart 100 Strap pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Pointed-toe pumps like Palmer’s are a timeless style, due to their sharp silhouette and thin heels that can be worn with numerous ensembles. Pairs with neutral leather and suede hues are the most popular, as seen in staple styles by Gianvito Rossi, Schutz and Sam Edelman. However, new styles have also added a punch to the classic silhouette with details like cutouts, embellishments and prints. Bella Belle’s styles often feature swirling embroidery, as well as textures and patterns like polka dots, tulle and bows. L’Agence’s newest pumps have also included features like delicate lace and leopard patterns for a sleek finish. In addition, similarly bold styles have also emerged from labels including Dior, Alzuarr Paris and Ted Baker.

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle. Palmer’s also become a favored member of the fashion industry, starring in campaigns and ads for Old Navy and Olay.