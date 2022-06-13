Keke Palmer Shines Bright in Mirrored Pumps & Feather-Trimmed Dress at ‘Lightyear’ UK Premiere

Keke Palmer took a chic approach to intergalactic style while arriving at the “Lightyear” United Kingdom premiere. The actress stars in the new Disney animated film alongside Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, James Brolin and Uzo Adoba.

While arriving at the Cineworld Leicester Square with Evans and Waititi for the occasion, Palmer hit the red carpet in a strapless white dress. The sharp piece featured a slim-fitting bodice, as well as a hem covered in sprays of swirling feathers. Completing the “True Jackson, V.P.” star’s ensemble were delicate layered earrings and a large crystal bracelet.

Keke Palmer attends the “Lightyear” UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on June 13, 2022. CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA

Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer and Chris Evans attend the “Lightyear” UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on June 13, 2022. CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Scream Queens” star went bold in a set of shiny pumps. Her pair of silver heels featured metallic uppers, as well as triangular pointed toes. Thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set, which provided a sleek finish to her minimalist ensemble.

A closer look at Palmer’s silver pumps. CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA

Metallic heels have become a facet of the statement shoe trend that’s emerged during the high heel resurgence in recent months. Pointed and open-toed pairs in shiny gold, silver and colored hues have risen in popularity for their ability to add an air of sleekness to most ensembles, as seen in new pairs by Ted Baker, Sergio Rossi, Tom Ford and Burberry. In addition to Palmer, stars including Katy Perry, Elsa Hosk and Amanda Seyfried have slipped on shiny Gianvito Rossi, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo pumps as well in recent weeks.

Keke Palmer attends the “Lightyear” UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on June 13, 2022. CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

