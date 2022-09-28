Keke Palmer Pops in Dramatic Cutout Gown, Platforms & More for Time100 Next 2022

Keke Palmer shone in vibrant color on Time magazine for her appearance on its 2022 Time100 Next list.

On the magazine’s latest cover, the “Nope” star posed for photography duo AB + DM in a dramatic Del Core gown. Her ensemble featured a green and white ombre off-the-shoulder top with flowing sleeves, as well as a mini-length skirt and lower tier connected by silver metal accents, creating a cutout effect. Finishing Palmer’s Wayman and Micah-styled ensemble were large silver hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Palmer was revealed to wear black patent leather platform-soled boots. The edgy set created the base for a whimsical pink and orange-striped Christopher John Rogers dress, paired with a gold Lillian Shalom choker and metallic gold gloves for a maximalist twist. Another photo showed Palmer wearing a hot pink ruffled button-up blouse and matching trousers by Valentino, creating a monochrome ensemble that embraced the current “Barbiecore” trend.

The Time100 Next List is Time magazine’s companion to the Time 100, its annual list of the most influential people in fields including entertainment, politics and medicine. Time100 Next spotlights rising stars across similar fields; the 2022 list features SZA, Sydney Sweeney, Keke Palmer and Farwiza Farhan, as well as Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Maria Taylor, Joe Alwyn and Raul Lopez. Hosted by Palmer, an Oct. 25 event celebrating the list will be held in New York City, including a SZA performance.

