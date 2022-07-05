Keira Knightley Gives the LBD a Cool Girl Twist in Sunglasses and Preppy Pumps at Chanel Couture Show

Leave it to Keira Knightley to bring the little black dress an unexpectedly effortless fashion twist — during Haute Couture Week in Paris, no less. The actress made a sharp statement in Chanel’s front row during its Fall 2022 couture show, alongside stars including Marion Cotillard, Taraji P. Henson, Soo Joo Park, Leslie Mann, Sigourney Weaver and Clémence Poésy.

The “Colette” star arrived at the Grand Palais in sharp style, holding hands with husband James Righton. For the occasion, Knightley — a Chanel ambassador since 2006 — wore a sleek black velvet dress by the brand. While appearing conservative with a black bow accent and midi length, the Virginie Viard design gained an edge from a halter-neck top and sheer black lace trim — plus a matching bodice panel, creating a high-waisted silhouette.

Keira Knightley and James Righton arrive at the Grand Palais for Chanel’s Fall 2022 couture show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 5, 2022. CREDIT: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com

Knightley’s addition of Chanel’s quilted leather clutch and elongated cat-eye sunglasses, both accented with the brand’s signature gold “double C” logo, added a nonchalantly classic feel to her ensemble as well. The “Atonement” actress’ look was also boosted by Righton, who also wore large black aviator sunglasses with a classic black suit, white shirt and leather boots to formulate a chic, coordinating moment; the couple further went viral from continuing to wear their sunglasses indoors, as well.

When it came to shoes, Knightley’s Chanel footwear brought a whimsically preppy take to the brand’s classic cap-toed pumps. Her creamy tan leather pair included black capped toes, as well as slightly flared 4-inch black heels for a ladylike finish. Adding to the pair’s retro appeal were thin Mary Jane-style straps, giving Knightley the instant look of a prep school rebel.

A closer look at Knightley’s Chanel heels. CREDIT: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com

The style is a return for Knightley, who’s worn similar pairs by Chanel to the brand’s fashion shows over the years — like its Grecian-inspired show for the Cruise 2017 season, where she donned a metallic gold set.

Keira Knightley arrives at Chanel’s Cruise 2017 show at the Grand Palais in Paris on May 3, 2017. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

As previously stated, Knightley is a longtime Chanel poster girl, starring as the face of its Coco Mademoiselle fragrance since 2006. Since then, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actress has also starred in campaigns for the brand’s Coco Crush jewelry line. On the red carpet, Knightley frequently wears the brand’s pumps and sandals in a range of silhouettes and styles — plus the occasional set of heels by Roger Vivier and Christian Louboutin. However, off-duty she’s also been spotted in a range of comfy and nonchalantly cool footwear, including Birkenstock sandals and boots by Dr. Martens, Stuart Weitzman and Tabitha Simmons.

