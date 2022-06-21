Katy Perry Gets Eclectic At the Circus in Crochet Bucket Hat and Buckled Slide Sandals

Katy Perry was comfortably eclectic while posing with performers from the Lennon Bros Circus this week. The occasion came after the star visited the Circus in Port Douglas, Far North Queensland in Australia, while accompanying husband Orlando Bloom while he films the movie “Down Under.”

On Sunday, the Footwear News cover star snapped photos and selfies with performers Chonco Ibarra Rodriguez and Shae West in a set of white high-waisted jeans. Boosting the pair was an off-the-shoulder top with a bunched neckline, puffed sleeves and an allover pink and white gingham print for a summer twist. Continuing Perry’s outfit trajectory were layered thin gold necklaces and chunky hoop earrings — plus a whimsical green, orange, yellow and purple bucket hat with paneled flower prints and a crochet texture.

Katy Perry poses with Chonco Ibarra Rodriguez and Shae West in Australia on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Chonco Ibarra/Mega

Katy Perry poses with Chonco Ibarra Rodriguez in Australia on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Chonco Ibarra/Mega

For footwear, Perry went decidedly casual in a set of slide sandals. the “Teenage Dream” musician’s pair featured brown leather uppers with ridged white rubber soles, prominently featuring two thick straps accented by gold metal buckles. The style added a peachy and bohemian flair to her outfit, while remaining ideal for all-day wear from their flat silhouette.

A closer look at Perry’s sandals. CREDIT: Chonco Ibarra/Mega

Buckled slides are a top footwear trend from their ease and contemporary silhouette, notably pioneered by Birkenstock. Pairs with thick straps and buckles have also emerged recently from a range of brands, including Cougar Shoes, Vince Camuto and AllSaints. Aside from Perry, stars including Emma Watson, Leoni Hanne and Elsa Hosk have strapped into Isabel Marant, Chanel and Suicoke sandals as well in recent weeks.

Katy Perry poses with Shae West in Australia on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Chonco Ibarra/Mega

When it comes to shoes, the “Firework” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

