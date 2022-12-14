Katy Perry Is Wrapped in Red Dress & Jingle Ball Pumps for ‘Cozy Little Christmas’ Platinum Celebration

Katy Perry was wrapped in a bow to ring in the holiday season this week.

The “Play” performer celebrated her 2018 song “Cozy Little Christmas” going platinum on Tuesday, as seen on Instagram. For the occasion, Perry wore a sweeping red silk dress by Khoon Hoi.

The elegant piece featured a strapless bodice with a floor-length skirt, ending in a back bow accent with a draped train — lending Perry the whimsical effect of being wrapped in a bow, akin to a Christmas present. Styled by Tatiana Waterford, her ensemble was finished with a diamond necklace, rings and drop earrings — plus her micro teacup poodle, Nugget.

“When Cozy Little Christmas goes platinum, ya go platinum with the Dellilah Jingle too!” Perry captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, the “Firework” singer completed her outfit with a festive finish, thanks to a pair of silvery pumps. Hailing from her own Katy Perry Collections brand, her $76 (previously $109) Delilah Jingle style featured sparkly silver uppers in a pointed-toe silhouette, accented by silver bells on each sharp toe. Completing the set were sculpted silver metal block heels totaling 3.25 inches in height, providing Perry with a sleek, holiday-worthy height boost.

Katy Perry Collections’ Delilah Jingle pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

For footwear, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. Perry’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

