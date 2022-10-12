Katy Perry Sparkles in Disco Chainmail Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘American Idol’ Season Six

Katy Perry brought maximalist style to the season six photoshoot for “American Idol.”

While posing with Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, the “Play” performer posed in a sparkling silver Paco Rabanne dress. The sleek piece featured a deep neckline with sparkling silver sequins arranged in geometric patterns. Forming the top of its skirt was a layer of disco-worthy palette chainmail — a Rabanne brand signature. Perry’s ensemble was complete with sparkling silver earrings, creating a full-body statement.

Katy Perry poses during “American Idol” season six with Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest. CREDIT: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Perry’s shoes weren’t visible. However, it’s likely she wore a matching or complementary pair of heeled boots, sandals or pumps, based on her past ensembles while filming “American Idol” over the years.

Perry’s no stranger to a statement-making look, either, having worn many throughout her numerous years in the spotlight. In fact, the “Firework” singer wore a similarly sleek ensemble — a silver and metallic-hued multicolored minidress with a headband and silver platform boots — on the opening night of her “Play” residency in Las Vegas in December 2021.

Katy Perry performs live during the opening night of ‘PLAY’ at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Dec. 29, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA Katy Perry poses with Chonco Ibarra and Shae West in Australia on June 19, 2022. When it comes to shoes, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

