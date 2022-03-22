Katy Perry Sees Spots During Fight on ‘American Idol’ in Leopard-Print Coat & Pumps

Katy Perry went wild on the set of “American Idol” while filming the singing competition series’ auditions with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, which aired on Monday night.

The “Play” headliner dressed up in spotty attire in Nashville for the latest “Idol” auditions episode, wearing a leopard-printed coat with black trousers beneath. The bold outerwear was accented with black buttons down its’ front. Perry’s look was complete with drop and huggie pairs of chunky gold earrings.

Katy Perry films “American Idol” in Nashville on the show’s latest episode, which aired on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: ABC/Eric McCandless

When it came to footwear, the Grammy Award-winning musician boosted her ensemble in a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The musucian’s style featured black leather uppers, smoothly coordinating with her pants to create a streamlined look. Her footwear gained added sleekness from triangular toes and stiletto heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Perry’s pumps. CREDIT: ABC/Eric McCandless

Perry was notably teased as having a physical fight with a stagehand who loudly chewed chips during an audition. However, the occasion did have a humorous twist — which you can view below:

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. The style’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels. Aside from Perry, stars like Gwen Stefani, Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Isabel Marant and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

Katy Perry films “American Idol” in Nashville on the show’s latest episode, which aired on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: ABC/Eric McCandless

When it comes to shoes, the “Firework” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

