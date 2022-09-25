Katie Holmes Brings Back Vests Over T-Shirts with Lug-Sole Boots at Global Citizen Festival 2022

Katie Holmes took to the stage in sparkling style for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City — reviving a late aughts trend in the process.

While speaking onstage in Central Park with Priyanka Chopra, the “Dawson’s Creek” actress wore a white T-shirt tucked into black jeans. However, Holmes gave her ensemble her signature chicly wry spin by wearing an unbuttoned navy vest atop her shirt — a layering trick that became a top trend from 2007-2009, worn at the time by stars including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Adam Levine. Holmes finished her ensemble with a wide black leather buckled belt, as well as small silver stud earrings and her own nose ring.

Katie Holmes speaks at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Giving a utilitarian appeal to Holmes’ outfit were her shoes: a set of lug-soled leather boots. The “Alone Together” star’s pair featured rounded brown leather uppers with a faint shine, accented by crossed front straps with a gold buckle. Completing the pair were thick ridged rubber soles with short block heels, adding a chunky and edgy finish to her outfit — while further solidifying its grunge elements.

Homes’ outfit is her latest entry into her latest streak of sharp fall outfits, which have included timeless pieces like ’90s-inspired denim, oversized cardigans and patterned midi dresses.

Katie Holmes and Priyanka Chopra speak at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images