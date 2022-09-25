Katie Holmes Brings Back Vests Over T-Shirts with Lug-Sole Boots at Global Citizen Festival 2022

Katie Holmes took to the stage in sparkling style for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City — reviving a late aughts trend in the process.
While speaking onstage in Central Park with Priyanka Chopra, the “Dawson’s Creek” actress wore a white T-shirt tucked into black jeans. However, Holmes gave her ensemble her signature chicly wry spin by wearing an unbuttoned navy vest atop her shirt — a layering trick that became a top trend from 2007-2009, worn at the time by stars including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Adam Levine. Holmes finished her ensemble with a wide black leather buckled belt, as well as small silver stud earrings and her own nose ring.
Giving a utilitarian appeal to Holmes’ outfit were her shoes: a set of lug-soled leather boots. The “Alone Together” star’s pair featured rounded brown leather uppers with a faint shine, accented by crossed front straps with a gold buckle. Completing the pair were thick ridged rubber soles with short block heels, adding a chunky and edgy finish to her outfit — while further solidifying its grunge elements.
Homes’ outfit is her latest entry into her latest streak of sharp fall outfits, which have included timeless pieces like ’90s-inspired denim, oversized cardigans and patterned midi dresses.