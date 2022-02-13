Katie Holmes Carries Summer Shoes into Winter with Tights at Ulla Johnson’s NYFW Show

Katie Holmes just proved summer footwear can easily be worn in the wintertime—even during a snowstorm—while attending Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2022 fashion show at New York Fashion Week. The runway event, held at the New York Public Library, also featured a star-studded front row including Holmes, Sarita Choudhury and Huma Abedin.

For the occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star fashionably arrived in a black parka. The utilitarian garment featured elegant elements like a waist tie and puffed sleeves, bringing it instant femininity. Holmes smartly paired the piece with a knee-length skirt, creating a monochrome moment that was tough but sweet. In true minimalist style, her look was accessorized with just stud earrings, a gold chain and gold crystal pendant necklaces.

Katie Holmes attends Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2022 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, however, Holmes made the case for restyling summer footwear for winter. The “Logan Lucky” actress wore a pair of woven shoes, which–though they did feature rounded closed toes—were crafted from leather strips with curved uppers for a netting effect, making them ideal for warmer temperatures. However, she wore them over a pair of black tights, creating a fully streamlined ensemble while revamping non-winter footwear.

The trick spotlit Holmes’ masterful layering abilities and proved her ability to cleverly repurpose pieces regardless of their season. After all, who could forget her cashmere cardigan-and-bralette moment that’s inspired countless others in the fashion industry for over two years?

Katie Holmes attends Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2022 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ best street style looks over the years.