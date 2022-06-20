×
Katie Holmes Gives Stained Sweatpants an Unexpected Grunge Makeover With Rock N’ Roll Crop Top & Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
KATIE-10
Katie Holmes took to the streets of New York City in style this week, combining her effortless personal style with a new grungy look.

While stepping out in Manhattan, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a pair of beige sweatpants with an unknotted drawstring waistband. Giving the pair a lived-in feel were splatters of red paint on its sides. Holmes further rebelled in a black T-shirt printed with white graphics of The Ramones, which included a slightly cropped hem. The star’s only accessories — save for a white face mask — included thin layered gold earrings and black sunglasses.

Katie Holmes, sweatpants, crop top, T-shirt, graphic T-shirt, The Ramones, stains, paint stains, sneakers, white sneakers, leather sneakers, low-top sneakers, New York City
Katie Holmes strolls in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Completing Holmes’ look was a set of white leather sneakers. The star’s low-top pair included perforated toes, as well as two wide upper straps for easy security. Completing the set were beige and brown rubber soles, adding a retro feel to her outfit while remaining refreshingly nonchalant.

Katie Holmes, sweatpants, crop top, T-shirt, graphic T-shirt, The Ramones, stains, paint stains, sneakers, white sneakers, leather sneakers, low-top sneakers, New York City
A closer look at Holmes’ sneakers.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Sneakers like Holmes’ are a year-round trend due to their ease and versatility. Monochrome styles with suede, canvas and leather uppers are especially popular during the summer months, like new pairs by Converse, Cariuma and Superga. Aside from the actress, stars like Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Jisoo have also laced into Nike, Naked Wolfe and Amiri sneakers in recent weeks.

However, Holmes is no stranger to sneakers — in fact, she even stepped out in a retro-inspired black pair with a striped Kate Spade New York tote bag earlier this month.

Katie Holmes, Kate Spade New York, jeans, black jeans, striped shirt, collared shirt, tote, leather tote, striped tote, multicolored tote, sneakers, retro sneakers, black sneakers, suede sneakers, rubber soles
Katie Holmes strolls in New York City on June 7, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of kate spade new york via Michael Simon

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ best street style looks over the years.

