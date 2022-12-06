Katie Holmes Revamps Knitwear in Sweater Dress, Boots & Diamonds at Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening

Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long — even where high jewelry is concerned.

Stepping out in Manhattan on Monday night, the “Alone Together” star attended Chopard’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Fifth Avenue in a black sweater dress. However, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill knitwear; Holmes’ piece included a ribbed mohair texture in an off-the-shoulder silhouette, complete with an ankle-length skirt and slouchy sleeves — which she chicly cinched with a wide black stitched leather belt.

Katie Holmes attends Chopard’s New York flagship boutique opening on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Chopard

Completing the actress’ ensemble were diamond drop earrings and a collar necklace from Chopard.

When it came to footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” actress slipped on a chic set of black leather boots. Her style included narrow toes with lightly squared ends with faintly slouchy uppers. Though her heels could not be seen, Holmes’ footwear likely included short kitten or block-shaped heels — two silhouettes she’s known for wearing in the chillier winter and fall months. The set added a bohemian finish to the actress’ ensemble, smoothly coordinating with her belt while subtly mastering the art of full-coverage layering.

A closer look at Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Chopard

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

