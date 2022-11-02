Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration

Katie Holmes brought out her edgier side in New York City while attending Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spa boutique opening celebration.

While arriving at Casa Cruz New York in Midtown to celebrate with Sturm and Malcolm Carfrae, the “Alone Together” star wore an all-black leather ensemble. Her attire featured an oversized collared shirt with silver metal buttons, paired with a matching set of trousers. Completing her grungy attire was a black leather handbag with a thin top-handle strap and red lining, creating a monochrome appearance. Delicate gold stud earrings and a red manicure finished Holmes’ outfit.

Katie Holmes is seen in Midtown in New York City on Nov. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress slipped on a set of metallic pumps to finish her outfit, featuring triangular toes. The mirrored set included glossy silver uppers, complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The set gave her attire a slick height boost while coordinating with its minimal metallic accents for a streamlined silhouette from head to toe.

A closer look at Holmes’ pumps. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

