Katie Holmes’ Best Fall Looks Feature Chic Boots, Cozy Sweaters and Effortless Styling Tricks

Katie Holmes’ style can be summed in one word: effortless.

In recent years, the “Dawson’s Creek” star has become for her personal fashion sense as much as her acting accolades. And it’s easy to see why: Holmes is a champion of “everywoman” style, frequently re-wearing beloved pieces and mixing and matching versatile separate within her wardrobe year-round. However, she’s also not afraid to make a statement, venturing into aesthetics both playful and edgy on occasion; just look at the viral cashmere cardigan-bra set trend she ignited when hailing a cab in 2019 (which also established her close relationship with New York-based womenswear label Khaite, which created both pieces).

Holmes’ shoe style especially plays into this mindset as well, frequently including neutral leather boots and sneakers. These styles also emphasize her relatability, as anyone can style similar pieces in similar ways — whether paired with classic blue jeans and trousers, or layered beneath a midi dress in cooler months. She’s also been spotted in slick sandals and chic flats as well, proving her styles’ versatility across the full shoe spectrum, no matter the height or silhouette.

One clear example was New York Fashion Week, where Holmes has become a front row fixture from her support of American heritage and female-founded brands. During Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation, Holmes was the first star at Highland Stages to view the collection with designer Stacey Bendet. For the occasion, she wore light blue jeans and a cobalt collared blouse with block-heeled black leather boots.

Katie Holmes and Stacey Bendet attend Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation at Highland Stages during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

At the Spring 2023 fashion show for designer Ulla Johnson, Holmes paired the designer’s Fall 2022 pieces together to serve a lesson in tonal mixed prints: an asymmetric patchwork vest, turtleneck top and ruffle-accented midi skirt, featuring hues of maroon, dark purple and burnt orange. The actress’ look was complete with two sculpted silver Agmes cuff bracelets. Finishing her ensemble were knee-high black leather boots — a sharp choice, which created a streamlined look with full coverage beneath her skirt’s midi-length hem — with squared toes and short heels, hailing from Khaite.

Katie Holmes attends Ulla Johnson’s Spring 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Holmes’ off-duty style has always veered towards the eased and relaxed. While out and about in New York City, the star wore an oversized pale pink T-shirt, given a nonchalantly chic spin when French-tucked into a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans. Finishing her outfit were large black sunglasses — a year-round essential — and her go-to A.P.C. maroon leather Sac Virginie crossbody bag, as well as Chloé’s slightly chunky white Nama sneakers.

Katie Holmes spotted out in Soho, New York City on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: splash / SplashNews.com

Holmes’ first cozy entry into her Fall 2022 playbook, however, came from her latest event, the Through Her Lens: Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon. Arriving at New York City’s Locanda Verde, Holmes wore a full Chanel outfit: a white ribbed scoop-neck top tucked into indigo-washed high-waisted jeans. Giving her outfit an approachable, comfortable spin was an oversized tan and dark brown knit cardigan, hailing from Chanel’s Fall 2022 collection. A quilted gold crossbody handbag and patent leather flats with short metallic heels brought her attire a sophisticated finish.

Katie Holmes attends the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde in New York City on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

PHOTOS: Discover Holmes’ top fall fashion moments in 2022 in the gallery.