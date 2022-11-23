Katie Holmes Cozies Up in Chic Cashmere and Chloé’s Sustainable Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long. Fresh off a hot streak of grungy summer and nonchalant fall ensembles, Holmes brought a dose of sharp winter fashion to New York City on Tuesday.

Stepping out in Manhattan, the “Alone Together” star wore a supple cashmere outfit by Italian fashion brand Falconeri. Her ensemble featured the label’s light tan $395 turtleneck sweater, complete with a woven texture and rounded sleeves, paired with matching $195 palazzo pants. The tonal set was layered for a winter-worthy finish with Falconeri’s white $907 cashmere coat, featuring pointed lapels for a sharp outerwear moment.

Katie Holmes walks in New York City on Nov. 20, 2022.

Katie Holmes walks in New York City on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Falconeri x Michael Stewart

When it came to footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” actress stepped into lightweight Chloé sneakers — which also happen to be ultra-sustainable. The star’s $795 Nama Stitch style featured thick white rigged soles with stitch-detailed white, tan and brown fabric uppers. The lace-up set was notably created with 40% recycled materials, including recycled microsuede, thermoplastic elastomer, rubber powder and polyester made from plastic bottles.

A closer look at Holmes’ Chloé sneakers. CREDIT: Falconeri x Michael Stewart

Katie Holmes walks in New York City on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Falconeri x Michael Stewart

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

