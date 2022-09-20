Katie Holmes is Chicly Fall-Ready in Chanel Cardigan, Jeans & Flats for Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon

Katie Holmes brought her effortlessly relaxed style to New York City for the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.

Arriving at the event at Locanda Verde, the “Alone Together” star wore a pair of high-waisted Chanel jeans. Featuring a wide-leg silhouette and indigo-hued denim, the retro-inspired pair was cinched with a pearl-topped button and layered over a white ribbed scoop-neck tank top. Holmes gave the set an autumn-ready spin with an oversized tan knit cardigan from the French brand’s Fall 2022 collection, featuring dark brown trim, gold camellia-shaped buttons and a swirling pattern of brown, red and cream acorns. Completing her outfit was a quilted metallic gold Chanel crossbody bag.

Katie Holmes attends the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde in New York City on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress slipped on a set of black ballet flats to finish her outfit. The shoes’ glossy patent leather style featured squared toes and short metallic gold heels. The pair smoothly complemented Holmes’ outfits’ metal accents, while remaining chic and versatile.

A closer look at Holmes’ flats. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Flats like Holmes’ are a versatile year-round shoe, though pairs in dark leathers and suedes are classic options for the fall season. New styles are frequently released from brands annually this time of year, as seen in fall collections from Jimmy Choo, Schutz and Aquazzura. The original styles’ ballet silhouette has also been reimagined in round-toed styles with thin bows by J.Crew, Mansur Gavriel and Margaux.

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

