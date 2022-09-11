Katie Holmes Elevates Relaxed Denim with Classic Boots at Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation

Katie Holmes proved that elevate essentials never go out of style — especially during New York Fashion Week, where she attended Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation.

While entering the Highline Stages for the occasion, Holmes posed with designer Stacey Bendet in a lightweight silk blouse. Featuring a cobalt blue hue, the piece gained a chic finish from satin trim and shiny buttoned cuffs. The “Dawson’s Creek” star gave the top her signature relaxed ease by pairing it with light blue wide-leg jeans, which featured vertical front seams for a sharp twist on the classic pant. A silver paperclip chain necklace and thin nose ring completed her outfit.

Katie Holmes attends Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation at Highland Stages during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

Katie Holmes and Stacey Bendet attend Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation at Highland Stages during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

When it came to shoes, Holmes opted for a set of black leather boots. The classic, versatile pair featured slightly rounded square toes for a retro feel, complete with 2-inch block heels for added ease. The pair proved a clean finish to the “Alone Together” actress‘ outfit, retaining its status as a staple go-to shoe in anyone’s wardrobe.

A closer look at Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation, “House of Alice + Olivia,” featured an array of prints and textures inspired by Bendet’s experience decorating her home in 2021. The Spring collection included a variety of whimsical floral and zebra prints across blouses, skirts and dresses, while separates including crystal-embellished minidresses and tops, tulle gowns and an array of tailored blazers, suits and denim added a grungy chic finish. Each piece also matched or complemented individually decorated rooms, ranging from luxe gardens to colorful music and bedrooms.

“It’s modern femininity, where women can mix and match collection pieces. Make them more fun, youthful, livelier,” Bendet said in a statement. “You should always dress to match the room you’re going to be in. Your outfit is the iconic moment that it’s meant to be in a room that is it in.”

Models pose in Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ best street style looks over the years.