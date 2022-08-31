Katie Holmes Takes it Easy in Tank Top, Striped Pants and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Katie Holmes took to the streets of New York City in style this week — with vintage-inspired sneakers to match.

While stepping out in SoHo, the “Alone Together” star wore a pair of beige and black pinstriped pants with a white drawstring waistband. Topping her casual look was a black tank top with a high curved neckline.

Katie Holmes walks in SoHo in New York City on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Finishing Holmes’ outfit were chunky black and gold huggie hoop earrings, a black barrette and A.P.C.’s $630 Virginie Small crossbody bag in smooth maroon-toned leather — one of her most-worn accessories this summer.

The actress also wore a set of black suede sneakers. The star’s low-top pair included a lace-up silhouette with paneled uppers, as well as thin white soles. Tan rubber outsoles with ridged curved fronts finished the set, adding a ’90s-style ease to her outfit with their sporty and relaxed shape.

A closer look at Holmes’ sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Katie Holmes walks in SoHo in New York City on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Sneakers like Holmes’ are a year-round trend due to their ease and versatility. Monochrome styles with suede, canvas and leather uppers are especially popular during the summer months, like new pairs by Cariuma, Veja and Superga. Aside from the actress, stars like Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Jisoo have also laced into Nike, Naked Wolfe and Amiri sneakers in recent weeks.

Katie Holmes walks in SoHo in New York City on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

