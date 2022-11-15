×
Kathy Hilton Pops in Christmas Pajamas & Ruby Velvet Pumps at Her Sant and Abel Holiday Party

By Aaron Royce
Kathy Hilton brought holiday cheer to Beverly Hills while celebrating her new collaborative sleepwear collection with Australian brand Sant and Abel.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed at her home in Bel Air for the occasion with friends including Kris Jenner, wearing a white robe printed with motifs of Christmas trees, nutcrackers, ballerinas and reindeer — all were inspired by holiday ornaments she’s collected over the years.

Hilton’s ensemble was finished with red scalloped trim, and further accented by small diamond earrings — a classic yet glamorous choice for the festive occasion, also attended by Jenner, Ashley Benson, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, among others.

Kathy Hilton poses with Kris Jenner at the launch party for her Sant and Abel holiday collection in Bel Air on Nov. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren

Hilton also took the opportunity to match with her husband, Richard Hilton, who wore a pair of men’s collared pajamas in the same print with black shoes.

For footwear, the socialite wore a pair of velvet pumps. Her shoes featured deep ruby red uppers with pointed toes, adding to their sharp yet soft silhouette. The set was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, as is typical for the style.

Kathy Hilton poses with Richard Hilton at the launch party for her Sant and Abel holiday collection in Bel Air on Nov. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren

Where shoes are concerned, Hilton often gravitates towards heels with elegant and whimsical accents. The FN cover star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps accented with buckles, tonal colors and floral prints from brands including Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo — plus her daughter’s French Sole flats.

These are frequently paired with colorful blouses, dresses and matching sets in elegant prints from labels such as Alice & Olivia, Max Mara and Giambattista Valli, among others. However, Hilton isn’t just a stylish dresser. She’s also served as a campaign star for luxury fashion labels Oscar de la Renta and Valentino.

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

