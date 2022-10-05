Kathy Hilton Serves Up Barbiecore Glamour in 3D Floral Dress & Velvet Pumps for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion

Kathy Hilton followed the fashion steps of her daughter Paris Hilton and took the Barbiecore trend to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion.

Hilton posed on Instagram ahead of the reunion episode, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, in an Oscar de la Renta dress. Her pink satin number featured a knee-length A-line skirt and V-shaped neckline, complete with elbow-length sleeves.

Adding to the piece’s elegance were 3D flower accents placed around the dress, creating a blooming effect. Hilton finished her ensemble with a diamond necklace and stud earrings, as well as a crystal-covered de la Renta clutch — which she shared as one of her favorite pieces in her 2021 FN cover shoot video.

For footwear, the socialite wore a sleek pair of velvet pumps. Her shoes featured soft pink uppers with pointed toes, adding to their sharp silhouette. The set was likely completed with 3-4-inch stiletto heels, as is typical for the style. Hilton’s footwear also created a head-to-toe monochrome look that tapped into the aforementioned Barbiecore method of dressing — where wearing head-to-toe pink has been utilized to embrace one’s femininity and empowerment.

Hilton’s no stranger to a dynamic fashion statement; in fact, she wore a black suit with flared hems and a crystal-embellished blazer, complete with a silver crystal-covered Valentino Rockstud satchel, at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Kathy Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 2, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA Where shoes are concerned, Hilton often gravitates towards heels with elegant and whimsical accents.

The FN cover star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps accented with buckles, tonal colors and floral prints from brands including Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo — plus her daughter’s French Sole flats.

These are frequently paired with colorful blouses, dresses and matching sets in elegant prints from labels such as Alice & Olivia, Max Mara and Giambattista Valli, among others. However, Hilton isn’t just a stylish dresser. She’s also served as a campaign star for luxury fashion labels Oscar de la Renta and Valentino.

