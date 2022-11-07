Kate Upton Pairs Reebok Sneakers with Fringed Jacket for 5th Wedding Anniversary with Justin Verlander

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Upton romantically celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary to Justin Verlander in bohemian style.

As shared on Instagram, the “Other Woman” actress and Verlander held hands in the same Tuscany, Italy cliffside where they wed in November 2017. For the occasion, Upton wore a turtleneck sweater beneath a leopard-printed jacket with brown fringed trim. The bohemian piece was paired with black skinny trousers, giving it a comfortable yet cozy feel. Verlander matched Upton in a similarly cream-toned turtleneck sweater, worn atop light blue jeans and beige suede chukka boots.

When it came to footwear, Upton completed her outfit with a set of white leather Reebok sneakers. Her low-top $75 Club C 85 style featured a lace-up silhouette with white leather uppers, accented by cushioned tongues. Flat white rubber soles completed the set, providing a casual yet versatile base for Upton’s anniversary attire.

Reebok’s Club C 85 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Journey's

Upton’s shoe styles veer between sporty and slick. The “Layover” actress often wears Nike, Reebok and APL sneakers and Ugg slippers while off-duty. Her day-to-day looks also feature heeled sandals, loafers and mules by Nicholas Kirkwood, Gianvito Rossi and Gucci—plus affordable heels from Sam Edelman. When it comes to the red carpet, Upton favors stiletto-heeled sandals and pumps by Stella Luna, Le Silla and Christian Louboutin, among other luxury brands.

