Kate Moss Turns Denim Shirt Into Minidress with Slouchy Boots at Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show

Kate Moss returned to her effortless fashion roots at Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019.

Arriving at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In on Sunday night, the iconic supermodel wore a blue denim shirt. Her long-sleeved collared piece featured rolled-up sleeves and hints of red embroidery. The piece was cinched with a belt covered in Hilfiger’s new “TH” logo, turning the oversized top into a chic minidress. Moss finished her outfit in her signature style, layering it with various silver and beaded necklaces, bracelets, rings, asymmetric earrings and a black leather clutch.

Kate Moss attends Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 “Tommy Factory” runway show at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

When it came to shoes, Moss completed her look with a pair of black boots. The Calvin Klein muse slipped on a leather pointed-toe set with knee-high uppers, adding to her outfit’s bohemian effect with a slouched texture. Thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the pair, giving her an effortless height boost.

Kate Moss and Stella Jones attend Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 “Tommy Factory” runway show at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

“This is modern prep, for all. An inclusive celebration of pop culture and creativity, across all worlds from IRL to URL – this is Tommy Factory,” Hilfiger said in a statement on the show.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: A model walks the runway wearing Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images) CREDIT: Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” runway show celebrated the legacy and work of Andy Warhol, combining alternative grunge with Hilfiger’s own classic vintage prep influences; the collection also included an array of looks from the brand’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. The occasion prominently featured a star-studded audience, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kate Moss, Law Roach, Shawn Mendes, Jon Batiste, John Legend and more. The runway was equally starry, walked by Winnie Harlow, Aoki Lee Simmons, Lila Moss, Julia Fox and Amelia Gray Hamlin, as well as Warhol’s own confidantes and Factory members Bob Colacello, Jane Forth and Donna Jordan. During the finale, guests were treated to a performance by Travis Barker and Lady Bunny.

The show also tapped into the brand’s introduction to the meta verse, featuring an AR balloon installation, Roblox livestream and a special Tommy Factory NFT for guests. Hilfiger’s collection, as in past seasons, further optimized itself with a see-now-buy-now format, where numerous styles were available to purchase upon hitting the runway.

Discover Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 collection in the gallery.