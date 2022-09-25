×
Kate Moss Returns to the Runway — and ’90s Grunge — in Woven Boots for Bottega Veneta

By Aaron Royce
Kate Moss returned to the runway — in her signature grunge style from the ’90s, no less — during Milan Fashion Week. The supermodel’s starring moment came from an appearance at Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2023 fashion show.

Moss nonchalantly hit the runway during the occasion in a pair of light blue jeans. The wide-leg denim set featured a low-slung waistband, paired with a white tank top — an effortless look that Moss originated herself as the face of brands like Calvin Klein in the 1990’s. Layered atop was a blue and white plaid overskirt, complete with black buttons and cuffed sleeves. Moss’ look was complete with a pair of small sculpted hoop earrings and an olive green leather bracelet.

Kate Moss walks in Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Estrop/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Moss slipped into a pair of leather boots. The black leather style featured woven uppers — in homage to the brand’s iconic Intrecciato patterns and textures — with lightly squared toes. Though its heels weren’t visible, Moss’ pair likely featured curved or block heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, much like the styles Matthieu Blazy launched in his debut Bottega Veneta collection for the Fall 2022 season.

The moment marked Moss’ latest Fashion Week moment this season, following her viral appearance in Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2023 front row in New York City.

A closer look at Moss’ boots.
CREDIT: Estrop/Getty Images

Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2023 collection spotlit the elegance of laidback, luxe fashion. Featuring an array of neutral hues of black, gray, white and beige punctuated by tonal blues, yellows and deep reds, the line included an array of collared shirts, sweaters, T-shirts and relaxed jeans and chinos — as well as sharply tailored trench coats and dresses. On the footwear front, the collection was complete with sheer round-toed boots, wide-strap mules and pointed-toe wedge pumps crafted from woven and solid leathers in hues of black and white.

Bottega Veneta, Milan Fashion Week, fashion show, runway show, Spring 2023 show
Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Moss is an icon in the fashion world, as one of the original supermodels of the 1990s. A champion of grunge fashion, she can often be spotted in black leather boots or flats from brands like Repetto, Justin Boots and Gianvito Rossi. On the red carpet, Moss gravitates towards neutral heeled mules, sandals and pumps — occasionally topped with studs — by Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Prada and other top brands. Within the fashion industry, she’s been the muse to numerous designers and appeared on their brands’ runways and campaigns, including Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and John Galliano.

PHOTOS: Discover Moss’ shoe styles over the years in the gallery.

 

