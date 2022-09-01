Kate Moss Remembers Her Favorite Manolo Heels, Wellington Boots and More Standout Looks for ‘British Vogue’

Kate Moss is taking a walk down memory lane — fashion memory lane, that is. The legendary supermodel is the latest star to sit down with British Vogue for its ongoing YouTube Series, “Life in Looks,” where she shared the memories behind 20 different outfits she’s worn from 1991 to today.

Among numerous outfits over the years, Moss fondly recalls the white dress she wore to the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards, a sweeping John Galliano slip the designer gifted her for her 21st birthday — which she lovingly called her “favorite dress.” Moss paired the ensemble with a diamond necklace given to her by Johnny Depp, as well as her go-to black pumps.

“Those Manolo Blahnik shoes were my favorite shoes. I lived in them. They were the Mary Jane black patent,” Moss remembers.

You can watch Moss’ full “Life in Looks” video on British Vogue‘s YouTube channel, below.

The model also shared her advice for navigating festival fashion — particularly in Hunter Boots’ Wellington rubber boots, which she made instantly fashion-forward when paired with a tank top and Alexander McQueen short shorts at the Glastonbury Festival in 2005.

“It was really muddy that year, and you had to have a wellie on,” says Moss. “It doesn’t really matter what goes on top. I think footwear is key. Just as long as you can get around from A to B, that’s what you need to do.”

Kate Moss attends the first day of the Glastonbury Music Festival 2005 at Worthy Farm in England on June 24, 2005. CREDIT: Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images

Moss is an icon in the fashion world, as one of the original supermodels of the 1990s. A champion of grunge fashion, she can often be spotted in black leather boots or flats from brands like Repetto, Justin Boots and Gianvito Rossi. On the red carpet, Moss gravitates towards neutral heeled mules, sandals and pumps — occasionally topped with studs — by Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Prada and other top brands. Within the fashion industry, she’s been the muse to numerous designers and appeared on their brands’ runways and campaigns, including Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and John Galliano.

