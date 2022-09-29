Kate Moss Drags A Faux Mink Coat on The Ground in Sheer Dress & Soaring Stilettos at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Leave it to Kate Moss to make a fashion statement — in Paris, no less. The legendary supermodel arrived in her signature nonchalant manner for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 show, with drama in her wake.

While arriving at the show’s pool-themed venue, Moss dynamically posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, removing her black mink-textured faux fur coat and dragging it on the ground. Posing with the coat hanging off her arm, the model wore a black sheer minidress with a ruched texture and long sleeves. Paired with sheer black tights, the style icon finished her ensemble with a glossy leather clutch, round gold post earrings and tubular gold bracelets for a modern ’80s-esque finish. It’s worth noting the moment is one of Laurent’s most viral with a faux-fur piece since its parent company, Kering, announced the label’s fur ban beginning in 2022.

Kate Moss arrives at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 runway show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Moss arrives at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 runway show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Moss opted for one of her go-to styles: a pair of stiletto-heeled sandals. Her strappy leather pair featured thin ankle, slingback and toe straps, accented with sparkling crystal buckles. The set added a height-boosting finish to the Calvin Klein muse’s outfit, while remaining utterly glamorous in their own right.

The occasion marked Moss’ latest viral Fashion Week moment this season, following her attendance at Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 runway show and appearance on Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2023 runway.

Kate Moss arrives at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 runway show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A closer look at Moss’ sandals. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

