Kate Moss Gleams in Gold Gown and Platform Boots at ‘British Vogue’ BAFTA After-Party

Kate Moss shone bright at British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s Fashion and Film Party at Annabel’s in London after the 2022 BAFTAs. The model joined a crew of stars for the occasion, including Lily James, Rebel Wilson, Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan.

The iconic supermodel arrived in a gleaming gown, featuring a midi-length skirt and flounced sleeves 3/4-length sleeves with orange lining. The statement piece was covered in sequins, featuring an underlying orange, red and black swirling print. Moss completed her look with rings, a sparkling bracelet and a black $835 shoulder bag by Stella McCartney, which included a coordinating gold chain handle.

When it came to shoes, Moss opted for a sleek pair of platform boots. Her style featured thick soles and block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, complete with black leather uppers. Though her pair’s height wasn’t visible, it likely featured a calf or knee-high silhouette—ideal for effortless and streamlined layering.

Platform boots like Moss’ are a seasonal fall and winter footwear trend, due to their supportive thick soles and heels. Styles in neutral leathers or suedes have become the most popular, as seen in new pairs by Versace, Brother Vellies and Jeffrey Campbell. In addition to the supermodel, stars like Jessica Simpson, Barbara Palvin and Emily Alyn Lind have also slipped on platform boots by Moschino, Paris Texas and Gucci in recent weeks.

Moss is an icon in the fashion world, as one of the original supermodels of the 1990s. A champion of grunge fashion, she can often be spotted in black leather boots or flats from brands like Repetto, Justin Boots and Gianvito Rossi. On the red carpet, Moss gravitates towards neutral heeled mules, sandals and pumps — occasionally topped with studs — by Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Prada and other top brands. Within the fashion industry, she’s been the muse to numerous designers and appeared on their brands’ runways and campaigns, including Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and John Galliano.

