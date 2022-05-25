Kate Middleton Blooms in Unexpected 3D Floral Hat, Re-Worn Dress & Heels at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Kate Middleton gave her sharp style a springtime spin in a whimsical and unexpected way for a daytime garden party with Prince William.

While hosting the event at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon, standing in for Queen Elizabeth II, Middleton wore a mint green dress. The gauzy number featured puffed cuffed sleeves, a high neckline and flounced knee-length skirt; in fact, it happened to be custom made by her dressmaker. Finishing the look was a matching long clutch and earrings, plus a striking fascinator accented with 3D flowers. The hat featured a whimsical, topsy turvy design, as seen on social media and People.com, among other sites.

The dress also fit into Middleton’s sustainable style ethos, as she originally wore it in March 2019 for Prince Charles’s 50th Investiture Anniversary celebration.

When it came to shoes, Middleton boosted her ensemble with a set of complementary pumps. The pointed-toe style featured a suede texture and deep seafoam hue. Completing the set were stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. The royal’s footwear created a coordinating color moment, while subtly adding a pop of darker undertones to her outfit.

Pumps like Middleton’s are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to the royal, stars like Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Middleton herself regularly wears pointed-toe heels that coordinate with her outfits, which have quickly become her style hallmark over the years — one example being the all-pink outfit she wore to a garden party at the Palace last week.

Kate Middleton attends a garden party on May 18, 2022 at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: MEGA Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to Emmy London styles, as well as heels by Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to shoe is Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of classic designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara. Her wardrobe also contains elegant designer dresses from labels like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.

