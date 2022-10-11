Kate Middleton Suits Up in $40 Zara Blazer & Hidden Heels for World Mental Health Day

Kate Middleton was sharply — and affordably — outfitted for World Mental Health Day.

Sitting down with BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat team for an interview with Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore an ivory Zara blazer. Her $40 long-sleeved style — on sale from $80 — featured a lapel-less silhouette, as well as front welts and a metal hook clasp. Completing her ensemble was a cream blouse and black trousers. Finishing the royal’s outfit was a gold $260 Laura Lombardi necklace with a link chain and heart pendant, as well as Princess Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat to take part in a special mental health episode in London for World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Kensington Palace via Getty Images

During the occasion, the Prince and Princess met Dr Abigail Miranda, António Ferreria, Ben Cowley, Emma Hardwell — who all specialize in mental health work and advocacy — as well as Newsbeat presenter Pria Rai.

For footwear, Middleton’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s highly likely she wore a pair of coordinating black or white-toned pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels. The style is the royal’s go-to silhouette, which she’s worn in color-coordinated tones to an array of formal events and appearances over the years.

Kate Middleton arrives to meet and thank volunteers and operational staff in Windsor on Sept. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Middleton wears pointed-toe pumps so often they’ve become her style signature, which she frequently sources from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off-duty.

