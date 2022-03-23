Kate Middleton Pops in Yellow Dress and Cutout Heels in Jamaica on Caribbean Royal Tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William have begun the second stop on their Caribbean Royal Tour. The couple arrived in Kingston, Jamaica at the Norman Manley International Airport on Tuesday to meet government and Jamaica Defence Force officials.

For their arrival, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a yellow midi dress. The elegant number featured short sleeves, as well as a cinched waistline and lightly draped bodice. Complementing her look were pearly Sezane disc drop earrings, as well as a white buckled clutch by Ferragamo. Middleton’s look was both sharp and cheerful, ideal for making a statement and aligning with spring color palettes.

Kate Middleton and Prince arrive at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Kate Middleton and Prince arrive at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Middleton paired her breezy look with a pair of white Aquazzura heels. Though her $875 Cece style wasn’t fully visible beneath her pants’ hems, the duchess’ footwear featured leather uppers, pointed toes with gold straps and flattering cutouts that add breathability and stiletto heels totaling 4.3 inches in height. The style complemented her look’s light tones while proving her skills at wardrobe recycling — as Middleton wore the same pumps on Tuesday while leaving Belize.

Related Kate Middleton Shines in White Pants and Cutout Heels for Last Day in Belize on Caribbean Royal Tour Kate Middleton Goes Viral in Sparkling Pink Ruffle Dress by The Vampire's Wife in Belize on Royal Caribbean Tour Kate Middleton Blooms in Floral Tory Burch Dress and Cork Wedges on Caribbean Royal Tour

A closer look at Middleton’s pumps. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Aquazzura’s Cece pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aquazzura

However, this wasn’t Middleton’s only bold look in Jamaica. On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess visited the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum — which used to be a residence for musician Bob Marley. For this occasion, Middleton wore a multicolored striped sleeveless dress from the 1950’s, sourced by Willow Hilson Vintage. Complementing her look was a Lashawndla Bailey-Miller bangle bracelet and pearl drop earrings by Maria Black. Finishing her ensemble was a pair of slingback raffia pumps with low wedge heels by Russell and Bromley, adding a summer-ready dash of sharpness to the look.

Kate Middleton and Prince arrive at the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum during the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean in Jamaica on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

For footwear, pointed-toe pumps have become one of Middleton’s go-to styles — particularly by British brand Emmy London. Middleton is also a fan of Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors, as well as Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman heels. When she’s out for more casual events, the duchess wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eight-day Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean will include visits to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. The occasion — notably similar to the Queen’s first visit to Jamaica in 1953 — is also a prime opportunity for the pair to champion causes like the Earthshot Prize. Middleton’s sharp shoe wardrobe has been prominently on display throughout, featuring pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Emmy London and Stuart Weitzman.

Click through the gallery for more of Middleton’s chic style moments throughout the years.