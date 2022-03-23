Kate Middleton Plays Drums in 1950s-Chic Vintage Dress and Raffia Pumps at Bob Marley’s Former House in Jamaica

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe for the Caribbean Royal Tour just took a turn for the sustainable on Wednesday in Jamaica. Known for re-wearing outfits and beloved pieces in her own closet — already a tentpole in how to sustainably dress — the Duchess of Cambridge showed another method for eco-friendly dressing while on tour.

Alongside Prince William, Middleton visited Trench Town — the birthplace of reggae music. The couple spoke with Premier League star Raheem Sterling, played on the drums and visited the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum which used to be a residence for musician Bob Marley. For the occasion, Middleton wore a vintage dress from the 1950s from Chelteham, England-based boutique Willow Hilson Vintage, which included a square neckline, knee-length skirt and thick custom dress straps. Added details came from of a cinched waistline, gathered pleats and a pop of summer-worthy yellow, red and turquoise stripes. Middleton’s ensemble was finished with a thin bangle by Jamaican designer Lashawndla Bailey-Miller, as well as pearl drop earrings by Maria Black.

Kate Middleton and Prince arrive at the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum during the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean in Jamaica on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Middleton’s shoes were equally warm-weather ready, featuring slingback pumps by Russell and Bromley. However, these weren’t your standard heels; the pair featured woven beige raffia uppers, complete with thin slingback straps, almond-shaped toes and low wedge heels totaling 2.36 inches in height. The style proved a neutral foreground for Middleton’s dress, allowing it to make the greatest statement.

A closer look at Middleton’s pumps. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

The Royal Tour has found Middleton dressing in mainly red, blue and yellow pieces, with neutrals mixed in — notably similar to many flags of Caribbean countries. These ensembles hail from brands like Jenny Packham, Saint Laurent and Tory Burch. Middleton also had a glamour moment while in Belize, attending a reception at Cahal Pech Mayan in a shimmering pink The Vampire’s Wife gown.

For footwear, pointed-toe pumps have become one of Middleton’s go-to styles — particularly by British brand Emmy London. Middleton is also a fan of Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors, as well as Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman heels. When she’s out for more casual events, the duchess wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eight-day Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean will include visits to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. The occasion — notably similar to the Queen’s first visit to Jamaica in 1953 — is also a prime opportunity for the pair to champion causes like the Earthshot Prize. Middleton’s sharp shoe wardrobe has been prominently on display throughout, featuring pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Emmy London, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman.

