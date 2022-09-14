×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Middleton Displays Pearl & Diamond Brooch From Queen’s Vault & Somber Outfit at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

By Renan Botelho
Renan Botelho

Renan Botelho

More Stories By Renan

View All
BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
View Gallery 43 Images

Kate Middleton joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Abbey. Prince William’s wife was driven in a car in the company of King Charles III’s wife, Queen Camilla. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Middleton followed the royal traditions in a somber outfit, wearing a black coat, with black tights and matching pumps. As per the mourning etiquette, Middleton wore a black fascinator with a veil and accessorized with pearl earrings and a meaningful brooch.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince William’s wife was wearing the Pearl and Diamond Leaf Brooch, which was part of Queen Elizabeth II’s jewel vault. The brooch is shaped like a triple leaf, with three pearls attached.

Related

Claire Foy Brings Elegance in Stone-Embellished Prada Dress & Silver Heels to 'Women Talking' Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Meghan Markle Embraces Somber Dressing in Black Dress & Pearls for Queen Elizabeth's Lying-in-State

Kelsea Ballerini Goes Casual Chic in Ripped Jeans & Open-Toe Heels For Brandon Maxwell NYFW's Show 

The same brooch was worn by Middleton during the Festival fo Remembrance in 2018, and during the Passchendaele Centenary Commemoration in 2017. Queen Elizabeth II was once photographed with the same jewelry piece while visiting South Korea in 1999.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales, left, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrive in Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Gregorio Borgia - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Sophie watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrive in Westminster Hall on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
CREDIT: Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales, depart Buckingham Palace as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton depart Buckingham Palace during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The fascinator is also a sign of respect to Queen Elizabeth. Back in the 1950s, it was considered improper for upper-class and royal women to show their hair in public. The etiquette rule has changed over the years, but it’s expected for royal women attending royal events to wear hats or fascinators.

Meghan Markle was also part of the procession. Prince Harry’s wife was in the same car as Princess Sophie.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Queen Consort, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew,  Queen Camilla, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Princess Sophie, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style Through the Years, From the ’60s to Today 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad