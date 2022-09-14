Kate Middleton Displays Pearl & Diamond Brooch From Queen’s Vault & Somber Outfit at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Kate Middleton joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Abbey. Prince William’s wife was driven in a car in the company of King Charles III’s wife, Queen Camilla. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Middleton followed the royal traditions in a somber outfit, wearing a black coat, with black tights and matching pumps. As per the mourning etiquette, Middleton wore a black fascinator with a veil and accessorized with pearl earrings and a meaningful brooch.
Prince William’s wife was wearing the Pearl and Diamond Leaf Brooch, which was part of Queen Elizabeth II’s jewel vault. The brooch is shaped like a triple leaf, with three pearls attached.
The same brooch was worn by Middleton during the Festival fo Remembrance in 2018, and during the Passchendaele Centenary Commemoration in 2017. Queen Elizabeth II was once photographed with the same jewelry piece while visiting South Korea in 1999.
The fascinator is also a sign of respect to Queen Elizabeth. Back in the 1950s, it was considered improper for upper-class and royal women to show their hair in public. The etiquette rule has changed over the years, but it’s expected for royal women attending royal events to wear hats or fascinators.
Meghan Markle was also part of the procession. Prince Harry’s wife was in the same car as Princess Sophie.
Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.
