Kate Middleton Displays Pearl & Diamond Brooch From Queen’s Vault & Somber Outfit at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Kate Middleton joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Abbey. Prince William’s wife was driven in a car in the company of King Charles III’s wife, Queen Camilla. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Middleton followed the royal traditions in a somber outfit, wearing a black coat, with black tights and matching pumps. As per the mourning etiquette, Middleton wore a black fascinator with a veil and accessorized with pearl earrings and a meaningful brooch.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince William’s wife was wearing the Pearl and Diamond Leaf Brooch, which was part of Queen Elizabeth II’s jewel vault. The brooch is shaped like a triple leaf, with three pearls attached.

The same brooch was worn by Middleton during the Festival fo Remembrance in 2018, and during the Passchendaele Centenary Commemoration in 2017. Queen Elizabeth II was once photographed with the same jewelry piece while visiting South Korea in 1999.

Kate Middleton and Sophie watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrive in Westminster Hall on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. CREDIT: Getty Images

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton depart Buckingham Palace during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. CREDIT: Getty Images

The fascinator is also a sign of respect to Queen Elizabeth. Back in the 1950s, it was considered improper for upper-class and royal women to show their hair in public. The etiquette rule has changed over the years, but it’s expected for royal women attending royal events to wear hats or fascinators.

Meghan Markle was also part of the procession. Prince Harry’s wife was in the same car as Princess Sophie.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Queen Camilla, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Princess Sophie, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

