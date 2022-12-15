Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Cozies Up in Fair Isle Sweater Ahead of ‘Together at Christmas’ Special

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was cozily dressed ahead of her “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom.

As seen on Twitter, the princess wore a cream Fair Isle sweater in a promotional video while decorating an ornament-strung Christmas tree. Her turtleneck knitwear featured a geometric dark red, gray and black pattern with ribbed trim, accented by gold buttoned cuffs. A set of sparkling circular drop earrings furnished her outfit, layered over a set of black trousers.

Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow 🎄 pic.twitter.com/mixjI8d5TD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2022

When it came to shoes, Middleton’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely she wore her go-to silhouette for public appearances: pointed-toe stiletto-heeled pumps, which she’s frequently worn in a variety of colors and textures over the years.

Previously, Middleton also kicked off the holiday season in style this week on her family’s 2022 Christmas card. The princess walks hand-in-hand with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the image, wearing a white lace blouse and blue skinny jeans with $65 Superga sneakers.

Related Kourtney Kardashian Poses on Santa's Lap in Red Lingerie-Style Dress & Matching Strappy Heels Katy Perry Is Wrapped in Red Dress & Jingle Ball Pumps for 'Cozy Little Christmas' Platinum Celebration Kelly Clarkson Looks Celestial in Starry Blue Dress & Hidden Heels on 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale

Handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk, featured on their Christmas card this year. CREDIT: Matt Porteus/WPA-Pool

Middleton is typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among other. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Veja, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Organized by Middleton, “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” will bring together members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to celebrate the joy that human connection can bring. The special will air on Christmas Eve on ITV1.

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments from 2020.