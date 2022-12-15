Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Gets Festive in Maroon Dress & Pumps for ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was festively dressed for her “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom.

While arriving at Westminster Abbey for the occasion, the princess wore a chic maroon coat dress with a wrapped silhouette, long sleeves and a calf-length hem. The piece was paired with a matching glossy reptilian textured clutch, as well as sparkling vertical ruby and diamond drop earrings.

Kate Middleton attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Dec. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Middleton slipped into her go-to silhouette for public appearances: pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured maroon uppers crafted from soft suede, which included triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling 4 inches in height completed the set with a sharp height boost, similarly to the variety of colors and textures she’s worn of the style over the years.

A closer look at Middleton’s pumps. CREDIT: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Previously, Middleton kicked off the holiday season earlier in the day with a promotional video for the special, wearing a cream fair isle sweater by Holland Cooper with black trousers and sparkling circular drop earrings.

Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow 🎄 pic.twitter.com/mixjI8d5TD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2022

Middleton is typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among other. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Veja, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales attends the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Organized by Middleton, “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” will bring together members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to celebrate the joy that human connection can bring. The special will air on Christmas Eve on ITV1.

