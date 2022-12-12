Kate Middleton Gets Festive in Sparkling Red Dress for ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Concert ITV Special Program

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was festively dressed for the holiday season this week. While recording a promotional video for her upcoming “Together at Christmas” carol concert, as seen on Instagram, the princess wore a sweeping red dress from Needle & Thread.

The British brand’s long-sleeved piece included sheer tulle paneling with a gathered neckline, accented by intricate patterns of gleaming red sequins. Small diamond earrings completed Middleton’s ensemble.

When it came to shoes, Middleton’s footwear could not be seen. However, it would be no surprise if she opted for her go-to silhouette for public appearances: a set of pointed-toe pumps. The style likely featured red uppers with triangular toes and thin stiletto heels, matching her gown while remaining streamlined for the formal occasion.

Previously, Middleton also wore a red dress with matching pumps while performing with musician Tom Walker at the 2021 “Together at Christmas” special, shot at Westminster Abbey.

Related Zooey Deschanel is Holiday-Ready with Jonathan Scott in Plaid Dress and Oxfords at the White House Charli D'Amelio Sparkles for the Holidays in Bodycon Dress and Kurt Geiger Platform Pumps Carly Pearce Gets Festive in Embellished Red Lace Dress & Matching Pointy Pumps for 'CMA Country Christmas' Special

Kate Middleton performs with musician Tom Walker for the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” performance at Westminster Abbey’s Chapter House. CREDIT: MEGA

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among other. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Organized by Middleton, “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” will bring together members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to celebrate the joy that human connection can bring. The special will air on Christmas Eve on ITV1.

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments from 2020.