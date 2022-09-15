Kate Middleton Visits Floral Tribute for Queen Elizabeth in Accordion Skirt & Pumps With Prince William at Sandringham

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William attended a viewing of the floral tributes from mourners of Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham in King’s Lynn, England. The royals lined up to pay their respects clad in all-black.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart after viewi floral tributes at Sandringham on September 15, 2022 in King’s Lynn, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton wore a simple A-line dress featuring an accordion-style maxi length skirt. The 40-year-old added an extra layer in the form of a long black Catherine Walker coat and sheer black tights. The British royal wore a silver cross pendant necklace and small dangling studs.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart after viewi floral tributes at Sandringham on September 15, 2022 in King’s Lynn, England. CREDIT: WireImage

Middleton carried a small black bucket bag and a pink and green crochet flower with her as she left the proceedings alongside her husband. The Princess opted for her usual black pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi pumps with stiletto heels The tradition of black mourning clothing started during the Roman Empire. Back then, the deceased’s family would wear a dark-colored toga as a sign of grief. This tradition persisted throughout medieval times when widows would wear black caps and veils to mourn the loss of their loved ones in England. By the late 19th century, black clothing had become associated with mourning after Queen Victoria spent 40 years wearing only black to mourn the loss of her husband, Prince Albert. Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart after viewi floral tributes at Sandringham on September 15, 2022 in King’s Lynn, England. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage William joined his wife in a dark blue two-piece suit that he wore with a crisp white button-up top and a black tie. The Prince accompanied the outfit with black shiny dress shoes.