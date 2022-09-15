×
Kate Middleton Visits Floral Tribute for Queen Elizabeth in Accordion Skirt & Pumps With Prince William at Sandringham

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William attended a viewing of the floral tributes from mourners of  Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham in King’s Lynn, England. The royals lined up to pay their respects clad in all-black.

Middleton wore a simple A-line dress featuring an accordion-style maxi length skirt. The 40-year-old added an extra layer in the form of a long black Catherine Walker coat and sheer black tights. The British royal wore a silver cross pendant necklace and small dangling studs.

