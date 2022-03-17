×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Middleton Delivers Festive St. Patrick’s Day Style in Green Suede Pumps & Coat Dress

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
KMiddleton
2021
2021
2020
2020
View Gallery 51 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton brought a chic take to wearing green for Saint Patrick’s Day while celebrating the holiday in the UK. The royal arrived at the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks, Aldershot to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived today in a monochrome outfit, featuring a forest green wool jacket. The midi-length piece featured a flared hemline mimicking a  skirt, and was sharply cinched with an attached buckled belt. The piece was complete with military shoulder accents, a fully buttoned exterior and sharp collar. Middleton accessorized with a matching velvet hat, gold clover brooch and delicate earrings.

Related

Kate Middleton Has a Bold Electric Blue Moment in Coat Dress & Pointy Pumps at Commonwealth Service Day

Kate Middleton Shows Solidarity for Ukraine in Blue Alexander McQueen Sweater & National Flag Pin for Discussion With Ukrainian Community

Kate Middleton Means Business in an Army Green Peacoat, Skinny Jeans and Black Suede Boots

Kate Middleton, Saint Patrick's Day, Emmy London, pumps, suede pumps, green pumps, dark green pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, Saint Patrick's Day Parade, London
Kate Middleton visits the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Mons Barracks, Aldershot in the United Kingdom on March 17, 2022.
CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA
Kate Middleton, Saint Patrick's Day, Emmy London, pumps, suede pumps, green pumps, dark green pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, Saint Patrick's Day Parade, London
Kate Middleton visits the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Mons Barracks, Aldershot in the United Kingdom on March 17, 2022.
CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Middleton opted for her go-to style: pointed-toe pumps, also hailing from one of her go-to brands — Emmy London. Her Rebecca style featured dark green suede uppers, complete with triangular toes and 4.2-inch stiletto heels to create a streamlined appearance. The style retails for $415 on EmmyLondon.com.

Kate Middleton, Saint Patrick's Day, Emmy London, pumps, suede pumps, green pumps, dark green pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, Saint Patrick's Day Parade, London
A closer look at Middleton’s Emmy London pumps.
CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA
Emmy London, pumps, suede pumps, green pumps, dark green pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps
Emmy London’s Rebecca pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Emmy London

Pumps like Middleton’s are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to the royal, stars like Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Kate Middleton, Saint Patrick's Day, Emmy London, pumps, suede pumps, green pumps, dark green pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, Saint Patrick's Day Parade, London
Kate Middleton visits the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Mons Barracks, Aldershot in the United Kingdom on March 17, 2022.
CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA
Kate Middleton, Saint Patrick's Day, Emmy London, pumps, suede pumps, green pumps, dark green pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, Saint Patrick's Day Parade, London
Kate Middleton visits the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Mons Barracks, Aldershot in the United Kingdom on March 17, 2022.
CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to Emmy London styles, as well as heels by Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to shoe is Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of classic designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara. Her wardrobe also contains elegant designer dresses from labels like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.

Click through the gallery for more of Middleton’s chic style moments throughout the years.

Boost your spring looks in green pumps.

L'Agence, pumps, green pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, leather pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: L’Agence Eloise pumps, $277.

Steve Madden, pumps, green pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, leather pumps, patent pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala pumps, $100.

Manolo Blahnik, Hangisi pumps, pumps, green pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, satin pumps, buckled pumps, crystal pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps, $995.

uin Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad