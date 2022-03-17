Kate Middleton Delivers Festive St. Patrick’s Day Style in Green Suede Pumps & Coat Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton brought a chic take to wearing green for Saint Patrick’s Day while celebrating the holiday in the UK. The royal arrived at the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks, Aldershot to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived today in a monochrome outfit, featuring a forest green wool jacket. The midi-length piece featured a flared hemline mimicking a skirt, and was sharply cinched with an attached buckled belt. The piece was complete with military shoulder accents, a fully buttoned exterior and sharp collar. Middleton accessorized with a matching velvet hat, gold clover brooch and delicate earrings.

When it came to shoes, Middleton opted for her go-to style: pointed-toe pumps, also hailing from one of her go-to brands — Emmy London. Her Rebecca style featured dark green suede uppers, complete with triangular toes and 4.2-inch stiletto heels to create a streamlined appearance. The style retails for $415 on EmmyLondon.com.

Pumps like Middleton’s are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to the royal, stars like Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to Emmy London styles, as well as heels by Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to shoe is Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of classic designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara. Her wardrobe also contains elegant designer dresses from labels like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.

