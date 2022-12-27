Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Rewears Green Coat With Suede Boots & $130 Sézane Earrings on Christmas Day

Kate Middleton was sharply outfitted to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech.

While stepping out to Sandringham Church in Norfolk for a Christmas service, the Princess of Wales sported an olive green wool coat from Alexander McQueen. She previously wore the same coat to three different events in 2020, including a visit to Bradford City Hall in London.

Her long-sleeved style featured a high collar, buttoned front and a midi-length hem. The paneled piece was likely layered atop a coordinating dress or blouse and skirt.

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Dec. 25, 2022. CREDIT: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The royal’s Christmas outfit was complete with a matching olive green fedora, trimmed with a bow and a single striped feather, as well as a dark brown suede clutch and leather gloves. A chic bohemian finish was brought by a pair of $130 post earrings from French brand Sézane, featuring a golden coin base strung with swinging deep green and blue glass beads. Though Middleton’s style is sold out, similar earrings can be found on Sézane’s website.

Related Rebel Wilson Bundles Up With Her Baby Girl in Oversized Outerwear & Versatile Boots Bella Hadid Debuts Blond Hair in Punk-Approved Biker Boots for Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence Aspen Store Opening Aubrey Plaza Films 'Megalopolis' With Adam Driver in Chic Gray Dress & Chained Booties

Middleton’s outfit also gained a chic base from a set of brown suede boots. Cast in a similarly dark hue as her gloves and clutch, the pointed-toe style included thick block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set provided a tonal finish to Middleton’s outfit while remaining timeless and versatile for everyday wear in the colder months.

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Dec. 25, 2022. CREDIT: Stephen Pond/Getty Images