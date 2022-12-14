Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Pops in $65 White Sneakers & Skinny Jeans for 2022 Royal Christmas Card With Family

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, brought casual style to her family’s Christmas card this year.

As released on Instagram, the princess wore a white floral lace blouse, tucked into a pair of dark blue skinny jeans. Small gold huggie hoop earrings completed her ensemble with a versatile finish. Coordinating with her was Prince William, dressed in a dark blue Polo Ralph Lauren shirt with blue jeans and a set of navy paneled suede sneakers. Their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were similarly outfitted in a range of blue tones across coordinating short-sleeved tops, shorts and flat children’s sneakers.

Handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk, featured on their Christmas card this year. CREDIT: Matt Porteus/WPA-Pool

When it came to shoes, Middleton’s footwear was also distinctly casual: a set of low-top white sneakers from Superga. Her $65 Cotu style included canvas uppers in a lace-up silhouette, complete with flat, textured rubber soles. The style added an easygoing base to her attire while remaining streamlined and sharp for the occasion.

Superga’s Cotu sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The pair notably deferred from her go-to silhouette for public appearances: pointed-toe stiletto-heeled pumps, which she’s frequently worn in a variety of colors and textures over the years.

Previously, Middleton also kicked off the holiday season in style this week ahead of filming her upcoming “Together at Christmas” carol concert at Westminster Abbey. During the special, which airs on ITV on Christmas Eve. For the occasion, she wore a sparkling red sequined gown by Needle & Thread with small diamond earrings.

Middleton is typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among other. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Veja, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Organized by Middleton, “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” will bring together members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to celebrate the joy that human connection can bring. The special will air on Christmas Eve on ITV1.

