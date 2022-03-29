Kate Middleton Attends Prince Phillip’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service With Prince William & Kids

Kate Middleton returned to London for a Service of Thanksgiving, celebrating the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, today in London at Westminster Abbey. The royal arrived at the occasion with husband Prince William, as well as their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

They joined Queen Elizabeth, who was married to Philip for 73 years until his death last year on April 9. Other guests included Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Beatrix of The Netherlands, King Felipe of Spain and Prince Albert of Monaco.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to London after her and William’s Caribbean Royal Tour, wearing a polka-dot Alessandra Rich dress; it featured long sleeves and a midi-length skirt, covered in white polka dots. Complete with silver and black button shoulder accents, the piece was paired with a matching woven Lock & Co. Hatters hat with a wide brim and floral accent. Completing Middleton’s look were pearl earrings and a beige Russell and Bromley clutch.

Middle coordinated her pumps from one of her go-to brands, Gianvito Rossi. The classic silhouette featured pointed toes with black suede uppers, as well as stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. The pair proved ideal for the somber occasion, while still connecting to Middleton’s sharp personal style.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte attend the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29, 2022. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to Emmy London styles, as well as heels by Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to shoe is Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of classic designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara. Her wardrobe also contains elegant designer dresses from labels like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.

