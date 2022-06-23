Kate Middleton Poses for Royal Portrait in Shimmering Green Dress & Bejeweled Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Heels With Prince William

Kate Middleton’s affinity for monochrome style is now a work of art, thanks to the Fitzwilliam Museum. The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have been revealed to be subjects of a royal portrait, which was revealed today as a new part of the Museum’s collection.

Painted by Jamie Coreth, the image — shared today on Instagram — finds the duke and duchess standing side-by-side. Elegantly dressed for the occasion, Middleton wore a shimmering emerald dress by The Vampire’s Wife in the image — the very same she wore to visit the Guinness Warehouse in Dublin in 2020. Completing her portrait look were sparkling diamond drop earrings, a bracelet and drop-accented brooch.

Kate Middleton wears all green at the Guinness Warehouse in Dublin, March 3. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, Middleton slipped into a set of Manolo Blahnik pumps — in fact, one of the legendary shoe designer’s most iconic silhouettes. Her pair of Hangisi pumps featured triangular toes and 4.13-inch stiletto heels with deep green satin uppers.

Completing the pair were its signature crystal buckles, adding a dash of glamour to Middleton’s monochrome outfit. Her style currently retails for $995 on Saks Fifth Avenue’s website.

Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

The style is one of Blahnik’s most popular, seen on stars ranging from Sydney Sweeney to Sofia Richie — and immortalized in the 2008 “Sex and The City” film.

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Middleton is the latest star to wear the style out; in recent weeks, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

Middleton has continued her penchant for the style this week, stepping out in a light blue pair with a matching coat and floral dress with William to see their portrait in the Fitzwilliam Museum on Thursday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Sharp pointed pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to styles by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

