Kate Middleton Debuts New Haircut in Polka Dot Dress & Suede Pumps for Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s First Day at Lambrook School

It’s back-to-school season, and Kate Middleton was stylishly dressed for the occasion while taking her children to Lambrook School in Bracknell on Wednesday. Middleton and Prince William brought Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to discover the academy and meet headmaster Jonathan Perry. For the occasion, the royal wore a warm brown collared Rixo midi dress with a button-up front and 3/4-length sleeves. Giving the classic dress a preppy spin was an allover white polka dot print, as well as an attached belt. Middleton finished her look with a delicate bracelet and Annoushka pearl drop earrings.

Kate Middleton and Prince William take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School in Bracknell, England on Sept. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Middleton opted for a classic set of pointed-toe pumps. Her pair featured brown suede uppers with triangular toes and stiletto heels that totaled at least 3 inches in height. The pair created a monochrome moment while continuing the royal’s renowned sharp style streak in her go-to shoe silhouette.

Kate Middleton holds hands with Prince George and Prince Louis at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School in Bracknell, England on Sept. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have notably shifted their family to live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park as well, following permission from the Queen of England.

Headmaster Jonathan Perry greets Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School in Bracknell, England on Sept. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to styles by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

